N’Gai N. Lincoln

OCEAN CITY — A Havre de Grace man, arrested in June after stabbing two victims during a miniature golf round, pleaded guilty this week to one count of first-degree assault and now awaits his fate pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Around 7:08 p.m. last June 6, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported serious assault. Responding officers located two stabbing victims in the area of Kingfish Street. One male victim had a roughly two-inch laceration on his upper left back, while a female victim had a cut on her right hand, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS also responded and rendered emergency medical care at the scene. One of the victims was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The second victim was treated on the scene by Ocean City EMS for a minor injury.

During the investigation, it was determined the suspect and the victims engaged in a physical altercation while playing mini-golf together. OCPD officers identified the suspect as N’Gai Naamone Lincoln, Jr., 23, of Havre de Grace, Md. One witness reported a fight had occurred involving five people within the mini-golf course itself. A witness reportedly told police the fight moved from the golf course to the parking lot and included pushing and shoving before Lincoln fled the area with an unidentified female.

OCPD officers located Lincoln at the west end of Kingfish Street and he was taken into custody. A witness to the altercation was brought over and positively identified Lincoln as the suspect who had stabbed the male victim, according to police reports. During a search of Lincoln incident to the arrest, OCPD officers reportedly located a black assisted-opening knife with dark red blood on it.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and a fighting knife weapons ordinance violation. On Monday, Lincoln pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. No date has yet been set for sentencing.