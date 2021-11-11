ASSATEAGUE — Providing further proof the vast majority of visitor entrance fees for Assateague Island National Seashore stay right on the barrier island, several capital projects funded by the fees are slated for this winter.

Assateague Island National Seashore (AINS) officials this week announced the scope of the projects slated for the barrier island in future months. AINS is considered an “80-20 park,” meaning 80% of all entrance fees fund significant projects on the island.

The other 20% of the entrance fees collected at the national seashore goes into a fund to help other national parks that have no entrance fees or collect small revenues from entrance fees. All projects funded by fee revenue must have a direct effect on the visitor experience at the national seashore.

One project funded by entrance fees collected at AINS will be the rebuilding of the entire state line fence, which stretches from the ocean to the bay across the width of the barrier island. The state line fence has fallen into disrepair and has been in need of maintenance for some time.

The fence serves the dual purpose of keeping the wild horses in the Maryland herd on the barrier island from venturing over to the Virginia side. It also prevents vehicles on the Oversand Vehicle Zone (OSV) out of the Chincoteague Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The project was scheduled for last winter, but was delayed due to COVID restrictions. The project is scheduled to begin before the end of this month and be completed this winter. There could be a short closure of the south end of the OSV when heavy equipment is working, but it should not affect more than the last kilometer and will not be in effect long.

Another project funded by visitor entrance fees slated for this winter is the replacement of the bulkhead and boardwalk at Old Ferry Landing. The project involves completely replacing the bulkhead and boardwalk and raising them about 24 inches. During storms or even just high tides, the boardwalk sustains damage and must be replaced multiple times per year.

Also funded by entrance fees this year will be the planning stage for the Maryland developed area water distribution system reconstruction. The project will ultimately include replacing water pipes, pumps and other drinking and shower fixtures in the developed areas on the Maryland side. The funding this year will pay for planning, while the actual construction is not slated until 2023 or early 2024.