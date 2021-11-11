2 Memorial Grave Markers Dedicated

General Levin Winder Chapter, DAR and the Captain John Smoot Chapter, SAR, recently organized the Dedication of Memorial Grave Markers of two Revolutionary War patriots — Captain Levin Handy, 5th Maryland Regiment, buried at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, and Colonel Samuel Handy, Patriotic Service buried at All Hallows Episcopal Church Cemetery, in Snow Hill. DAR and SAR members are pictured at All Hallows Episcopal Cemetery.