ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A work-related situation that started last month takes on increasing importance this week. The choice is still yours as to how it will evolve. Be careful not to make quick judgments.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Careful” is the watchword for the prudent Bovine this week. Don’t let your emotions overwhelm your logic. Try for balance as you maneuver through a touchy situation.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your energy levels rise to meet the challenges that will mark much of this month. New opportunities beckon. Look them over, but proceed cautiously before making any kind of decision.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your private life can be a problem this week, as a partner becomes more difficult. Resist a reaction you might regret. Instead of walking away, try to talk things out.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You should be your usual sunny self these days, as you bask in the admiration you adore. Enjoy it as you move into a new arena to confront an exciting upcoming challenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your perseverance reserves will be tapped frequently this week as you deal with the problems involved in making a new situation work for you. But it’ll all be worth it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ll find fewer roadblocks turning up as you continue to move ahead with your plans. Expect some important news to come your way by mid-November.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Good news — you finally get to the bottom of that pesky mystery you’ve been trying to solve for weeks by using some gentle persuasion to get someone to break his or her silence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The best time to take on that important task is now. Move forward one step at a time so you can assess your progress and, if need be, change direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The new opportunities you hoped to find this month are beginning to open up. Study them carefully to be sure you make the choice that’s best for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Turn a disappointment into a learning experience. Check out possible weaknesses in your approach and strengthen them. A loyal colleague offers good advice.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your new situation offers opportunities to help you get the skills you’ll need in order to stop swimming in circles and finally move straight toward your goals. Go for it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a sharp, logical mind and a quick intellect. You would make an excellent mystery writer.

