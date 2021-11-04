Worcester Prep Girls Soccer Win Conference Championship

by
Worcester Prep Girls Soccer Win Conference Championship

Worcester Girls Win ESIAC Title: Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team last week beat Salisbury Christian, 3-1, to capture the ESIAC championship. The Mallards went 10-1 on the season to win the conference championship. Pictured above, the happy Mallards show off their championship hardware.

Photo by Chris Parypa

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.