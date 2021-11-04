SALISBURY – The Wicomico County War Memorial Committee invites the community to join in honoring military veterans at a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial, located directly in front of the Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury.

The ceremony, which is coordinated by the Wicomico County War Memorial Committee, includes patriotic music, prayer and remembrance to honor all veterans. Veterans Day is set aside to thank and honor living veterans who served honorably in the military, in wartime or peacetime.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside, in the Civic Center’s Midway Room.

The Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial at the Wicomico Civic Center is a fitting location for this ceremony, as the Civic Center is a war memorial to all veterans. At the outside memorial, flags from each service branch, along with United States, Maryland, Wicomico County and POW-MIA flags, proudly fly over a brick wall displaying plaques with the names of Wicomico County’s fallen veterans from World War II and beyond. To learn more about the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial and the people it was built to honor, visit www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org.