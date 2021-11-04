Schoellkopf Receives Award At LPGA Banquet

by
Schoellkopf Receives Award At LPGA Banquet

Judy Johnson Schoellkopf, right, was awarded the “Nancy Oliver-Act Like A Founder” award recently at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau in Ocean City. It was celebrated at the end of season golf banquet of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association Eastern Shore. Oliver is also pictured.