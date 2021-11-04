BERLIN – Officials have announced the return of an in-person Flannel Formal.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3-6 p.m., the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) will host its fifth annual Flannel Formal at The Manor at Brooklyn Meadows. For the first time since 2019, the fundraising event will be held in person.

“People have really rallied around this event,” said LSLT Executive Director Kate Patton. “I think they are excited to be there in person this year.”

Each year, the Flannel Formal brings community members together to celebrate recent accomplishments at the Lower Shore Land Trust, highlight new programs and promote conservation.

While last year’s fundraiser was held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patton noted this year’s event will be an in-person celebration filled with food and entertainment.

In addition to live music by Margot & Co., the Flannel Formal will feature a pig roast, shucked oysters, yard games, a Bloody Mary bar, craft beer and wine, a silent auction and more. A bigger tent will also be added to allow for social distancing.

“This year we’ve also added our Stephen N. Parker Legacy Award for Conservation Leadership …,” she said. “He had quite a legacy of conservation work on Delmarva, and we wanted to recognize him in some way. It’s a great way to celebrate conservation achievements in the last year.”

In recent years, the Flannel Formal has become the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. Patton said money raised will support the nonprofit’s mission.

“We were recently gifted a 100-acre property on the Pocomoke River,” she explained. “Some of the funds raised through this event will help us do an environmental survey of the site.”

Patton recognized committee members JL Cropper, Robin Tomaselli, Susie Taylor, Becky Miles and Meegan Kennedy for planning and promoting the Flannel Formal. She also acknowledged the community members and landowners who make the nonprofit’s conservation work possible.

“This event is really a way to celebrate and acknowledge what is going on, on the Lower Shore and across Delmarva,” she said.

Flannel Formal tickets are available for purchase through Nov. 10 at www.lowershorelandtrust.org. To access the live silent auction website, visit http://auctions.networkforgood.com/go/2021FlannelFormalAuction

“We live in a really beautiful area,” Patton said. “The work we do ensures we have access to natural areas, a strong and vibrant agricultural community, and habitats for migrating waterfowl and songbirds.”