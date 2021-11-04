SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners and Human Resources Director Stacey Norton recognized 2021 Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County Awards recipients last month.

“To honor volunteers whose contributions help to improve the quality of life here locally, county residents were invited to nominate individuals, organizations, and businesses for the 2021 Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County Awards,” Norton said.

Individual Spirit Award recipients include James Meckley, Robin Tomaselli and Sandra and Bill Venable. Meckley, who co-chaired the annual book sale, which brought in revenues of $13,407, volunteered more than 1,000 hours from March 2020 to June 2021 and currently manages the library’s Amazon account and the book table at the Ocean Pines Farmers Market.

Tomaselli was recognized for her volunteer work with the Berlin mural project, Germantown School mural, flower project at the Berlin Branch Library, meals for the hungry/schools, and committee to save the historic Tyree AMC Church.

The Venables have volunteered more than 550 hours for Diakonia. Sandra assists with the thrift store twice a week, and Bill drives the truck twice a week to pick up donated furniture.

Shonn Williams, head moderator for the Neighbors of Snow Hill Facebook page, received the Emerging Leader Spirit Award for his extraordinary acts of kindness and for bringing a Christmas Parade to the Town of Snow Hill to spread kindness, joy, happiness, and unity.

Members of the First State Detachment Marine Corps League received the Group/Team Spirit Award after logging hundreds of volunteer hours assisting the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, Ocean City Recreation Boosters, Semper Fi Bike Ride, Presidential Physical Fitness Test, Vietnam Traveling Wall, providing nursing home visits and funeral color guard details, and participating in the Toys for Tots program.