The eighth grade class last Friday sponsored “Decade Dress” Spirit Day to help celebrate Worcester Preparatory School’s 50th Anniversary this year. Middle School students participated by wearing outfits representing the 70s, 80s, 90s or the 2000s. Above, at right are eighth grader Beckett Green and teacher Allison Bescak. Below right are sixth graders, back row, Ruya Kucuk, Sarah Williams and Emma Brooks, and, front, Addison Perdue, Ariana Dorfler and Gracie Holloway. Above left are eighth graders Sydney Mize, Anisha Batra, Emily Patrowicz, Elliott Windrow, Catherine Cullen and Ayla Yonker. Bottom left are sixth graders Brock Phillips, Jack Tunnell, Ben Rafinski, Wesley Wisniewski, Chase Thompson and Ayven Browne.