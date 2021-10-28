Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St.,
Berlin
Friday, Oct. 29: Adam Bilenki
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 30:
Halloween Party
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 30:
Rick & Regina
Sundays & Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 29:
Reform School
Wednesday, Nov. 3: TBA
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 29:
Lime Green
Saturday, Oct. 30:
Chest Pains
Sunday, Oct. 31:
Karoake W/Jeremy
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 30:
TBA
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 29:
DJ Greg, DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct. 30:
Less Than 4,
The 8-Trax,
DJ Groove
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 29: DJ BK
Saturday, Oct. 30:
DJ Love
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 29: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 30: Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 31: Pickin’ Party,
DJ Billy T
Thursday, Nov. 4: DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 29 & 30:
First Class
Sunday, Oct. 31: Halloween Party,
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 30: DJ BK
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 29: Beats By Styler
Saturday, Oct. 30: Andrew Robear
Sunday, Oct. 31: Beats By Styler
Mondays: Beats By Styler
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays: Beats By Styler
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 29 & 30:
DJ Adam Dutch
Saturday, Oct. 30: Alter Ego,
Doc Marten & The Flannels
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 29:
Fat Mezz, DJ Davie,
DJ Tuff, Steal The Sky
Saturday, Oct. 30:
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,
Full Circle, Cherry Crush,
Kono Nation
Sunday, Oct. 31: DJ Bobby O,
The Way Outs
Thursday, Nov. 4: DJ Cruz,
John McNutt Duo