Working together for a worthy cause, members of the Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association and Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association recently raised $2,343 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation during the annual Pink Lady Fundraiser. The Men’s Golf Association held its event on Oct. 7 and the Ladies’ Golf Association held their event on Oct. 12, both at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Organizer Ann Shockley said the funds raised would help pay for mammograms for those who cannot afford them. Susan Morris also helped organize the event. Both clubs collected donations and offered incentives to donors. The AGH Foundation contributed some gift items to the cause. “The men enjoyed their morning event, along with closest to the hole contests, birdie and par prizes, and special incentives for those who wore pink,” Shockley said. “The women were unfortunately rained out for golf, but rallied together, all in pink, to enjoy breakfast together.” A check presentation with the AGH Foundation will be scheduled at a later date. Above the women’s event committee is pictured with two of the many golfers from the men’s event shown.