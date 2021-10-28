Most Blessed Sacrament Hosts Soccer Challenge

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School recently hosted the Knights of Columbus Council #9053 for a Soccer Challenge. The event allows students the opportunity to demonstrate shooting accuracy on the penalty kick. Students compete within their own gender and age to progress from the local level to district, regional and state competitions. Once their scores are presented to the district level, some students may move forward to the next level. Fourth grader Dylan Gunther is pictured.