BERLIN – Town officials approved a request for proposals for the disposition and development of two parcels at Heron Park. On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted 4-0 to approve a request for proposals (RFP) regarding parcels 57 and 410. The RFP will be posted Nov. 1. Officials have been considering the sale of portions…
OCEAN PINES – A petition to stop a proposed irrigation project at the Ocean Pines Golf Course is making its way around the community. Ocean Pines resident Grant Helvey said he has launched a petition to halt a county proposal that calls for installing a new irrigation system and spraying treated effluent at the community’s…
BERLIN – Berlin Councilman Jay Knerr is recovering at home following a motorcycle accident in Girdletree last week. Knerr, who was elected last year to the council and owns the Kite Loft in Ocean City, was on a motorcycle ride with family Oct. 18 when he struck a pedestrian walking in the road in Girdletree.…
BERLIN – The Berlin Fire Company is seeking funding from the town for firefighting equipment, ambulance replacement and paving its overflow parking area, among other items. Berlin Fire Company (BFC) officials told the Berlin Town Council Monday they were hoping the town would support the organization with some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)…
