The Junior Auxiliary Group (JAG) presented a check last week to Atlantic General Hospital at its Membership Social hosted by Dry Dock 28. JAG’s contribution completed a $25,000 pledge to the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation’s Campaign for the Future. Members of the Junior Auxiliary Group, along with family and friends, joined together at Dry Dock 28 to recognize the group’s significant contribution. The JAG, a group of local volunteers, raises money for the hospital through community events, fundraisers and the Atlantic General Thrift Shop. Above, JAG President Jill Ferrante, right, along with members of the JAG Executive Committee, presented a check to AGH Co-Interim President/CEOs Sally Dowling and Kim Justice, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Chair Steve Green and AGH Vice President of Public Relations Toni Keiser.