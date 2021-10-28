ERA & Shamrock Realty Create Shamrock Division

ERA Martin Associates, local real estate brokerage in Salisbury, recently partnered with Shamrock Realty Group of Ocean Pines to create the Shamrock Division, a branch of ERA Martin Associates. A celebration of the merger was held last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ocean Pines office of the new ERA Martin Associates Shamrock Division. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz