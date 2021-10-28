A new barbershop, Barber’s Alley, is now open and serving Ocean Pines on Nicholas Lane. The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to welcome the new operation to the community. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Business Acquisition

BERLIN – Len The Plumber (LTP), a full-service residential plumbing company based in Baltimore, announced this week the acquisition of Service Today, Heating & Cooling Company (Service Today), a full-service provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and indoor air quality services located in Federalsburg.

Service Today was founded in 2000 and serves the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware across five locations. Service Today founder Ed Collier currently spends several months away from the business and plans to fully retire after a six-month transition. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, partnering with Service Today is a continuation of an acquisitive growth strategy. He said, “Service Today is a great addition to our platform at Len The Plumber, as they have a strong foundation in HVAC, and the same high standards of delivering great customer service. Their success was driven through Ed’s focus on taking care of his customer base, and his team; both of which are core attributes to our success at Len The Plumber.”

Jeff Aiello, Managing Director, added, “We are very enthusiastic to partner with Service Today. Ed has built an impressive business which complements our Len The Plumber platform nicely in terms of both service lines and geographies. I look forward to seeing what these two businesses can accomplish by joining together.”

Chamber Awards Announced

OCEAN PINES — The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come aboard the Ocean Pines Yacht Club on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for an evening of escape, celebration, and wonderful company at its annual awards gathering.

Several new Board of Directors members will be welcomed including Amy Hedger of Coastal Home Care, Don Robertson of Seafloor Carpet, Hardwood, and More, Tylor Lenox of Coastal Wealth Management and Tina Simmons of Atlantic General Hospital. Retiring from the board will be long time directors Sarah Yonker of Atlantic General Hospital and Wes McCabe of Taylor Bank.

This year’s Businessperson of the Year is Don Robertson, owner of Seafloor Carpet, Hardwood and More, for his charitable spirit and consistent support of the area’s nonprofits.

Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery is the Business of the Year for the same reason plus, the concept of the community garden is amazing. The business has grown to truly encompass what the community is about and serves as inspiration.

The Nonprofit of the Year is The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health. For 11 years, The Grace Center has supported area mothers in need. The center has recently, expanded the mission to include programs aimed at educating and empowering those who seek to improve themselves and their circumstances.

Internally, Volunteers of the Year William and Sherry McFarland will be recognized by the chamber. While staying on their toes with several special needs children, the McFarland’s never failed to support the chamber as well as many other organizations and churches in the area.

Retired Director Honored

SNOW HILL – Retired Worcester County Public Works Director John Tustin earned a state nod in October when he was named the 2021 County Engineer of the Year by the County Engineers Association of Maryland (CEAM).

Tustin, who dedicated his 36-year career with Worcester County Government (WCG) to expanding and improving public services and championing modernization of the progressive maintenance programs for county-owned buildings and grounds, received this award for his lasting contributions to Worcester County, the State of Maryland, and the CEAM.

During his career with WCG, Tustin spearheaded numerous infrastructure projects that have played an important role in shaping Worcester County. In 1986, Tustin played a key role in acquiring, designing, and developing a 724-acre property for the Central Landfill in Newark where he later oversaw the development of five landfill cells. He initiated the recycling program in 1992 and oversaw the design and construction of Samuel Bowen Boulevard, the cap and closure of three old landfill sites in Pocomoke, Snow Hill, and Berlin, and headed pump station upgrades in Ocean Pines and multiple wastewater treatment plant expansions. He also coordinated upgrades and improvements to all of the Worcester County boat ramps. Tustin was involved in the design and construction of the 1988 County Jail expansion, the construction of Healthway Drive, the Worcester County Health Department office in Berlin, and the Ocean Pines Library.

Sleep Centers Merge

SALISBURY – TidalHealth has announced a unification of its sleep centers. Starting Nov. 1, the three locations will be operating as TidalHealth Sleep Centers in Salisbury and Seaford and Millsboro, Del.

Each location will continue to follow the American Academy of Sleep Medicine standards, and will offer complete and comprehensive testing, studies and medically based solutions to an assortment of sleep disorders.

Patients who have clinical sleep studies already scheduled should expect no change in their appointments. Similarly, those awaiting test results will receive them from the TidalHealth Sleep Center location where their study was performed.

Hospice Receives Grant

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore approved a grant of $5,000 to help fund the purchase of three “workstations on wheels,” also called “WOWs” for Coastal Hospice at the Lake and the Macky & Pam Stansell House.

The units are helpful for accessing electronic medical records (EMR) systems and enhance the safe handling and administration of medications, especially regarding the near-industry standard of bar code scanning. The system also eliminates paper use and copier expense while helping to prevent errors in medication distribution.

Property Settlement

SALISBURY — Henry Hanna, advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has settled on 610 Beam Street in Salisbury.

The property is an approximately 22,000-square-foot industrial facility located in the Northwood Industrial Park. The building is 100% occupied by long term industrial manufacturers.

The property was purchased by a longtime client of Henry Hanna. Hanna has represented this owner in his real estate investing for 15 years, including the purchasing of several other facilities in the park. This was purchased as an investment generating income and operations are expected to continue as is.

The buyer said he has enjoyed investing in Salisbury and the Northwood Industrial Park and sees a bright future for the community. He’s always found Salisbury to be welcoming and ready to assist in attracting new businesses or helping companies expand in the local economy.

The Hanna Team worked with Roger Sansom who had listed the property for sale through ERA & Associates and represented the seller in this transaction.

Hanna has sold seven properties in the Northwood Industrial Park in the past 12 months.