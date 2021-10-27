Berlin Councilman Jay Knerr, center with Councilmen Jack Orris and Dean Burrell, is pictured during a spring council meeting. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Berlin Councilman Jay Knerr is recovering at home following a motorcycle accident in Girdletree last week.

Knerr, who was elected last year to the council and owns the Kite Loft in Ocean City, was on a motorcycle ride with family Oct. 18 when he struck a pedestrian walking in the road in Girdletree. The pedestrian and Knerr were both flown to Shock Trauma. Knerr had surgery Monday to insert screws and plates in his injured leg.

“Surgery went well,” he said this week. “They want me to slowly start working the knee as much as I can, follow up with doctor in one week then start scheduled physical therapy. I am recovering nicely at home.”

Knerr said he was on a motorcycle ride along the backroads of Worcester County last Monday with his brother and cousin. They were on Taylor Landing Road in Girdletree when Knerr spotted a man walking in the road up ahead.

“I slowed down to about 20,” Knerr said. “He continued walking down the road. I moved over to the far right, I gave him plenty of room. I was just going to scoot around him. At the very last minute without even turning around he just bolted right in front of me. There wasn’t any time to react.”

During the collision Knerr landed on his left leg and said he felt it break. Emergency responders arrived and called for aviation to fly both Knerr and the pedestrian to Shock Trauma.

“The Snow Hill EMTs did a fantastic job,” Knerr said. “I can’t speak highly enough of the care we have in Worcester County.”

Knerr was released from Shock Trauma last week with an external brace to get the swelling in his leg down so surgery could be performed on Monday. He said as far as he knew the 72-year-old pedestrian, who has a broken back, broken neck and punctured lung, was still at Shock Trauma.

“I hope he makes a full recovery,” Knerr said.

With surgery on Monday, Knerr wasn’t able to attend this week’s council meeting but is keeping up with municipal issues from home. He is grateful for all the support he’s received so far during his recovery.

“I’ve had hundreds of calls,” he said. “I appreciated each and every one.”

He said the kindness of the community was inspiring.

“So many people have helped,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the accident remains under investigation.