BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team one its match last week to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Mallards shot a team-low 168 to win the match while Gunston shot a 188 and Salisbury School shot a 218. Michael DePalma was the medalist with a low score of 38. Worcester’s Vanesska Hall shot a 39, Harrison Humes finished with a 42 and Owen West shot a 43.