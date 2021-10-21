Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refresh-

ments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Oct. 22: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

Hosted by American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. Public is welcome. Cost is $9.

Oct. 22: Fried Chicken Dinner

The Berlin Fire Company will be kick-

ing off its Friday night carryout din-ners. From 4:30-7 p.m. dinners will be available for $12 featuring four pieces

of fried chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, string beans and a roll.

Next dinners will be on Nov. 19 featur-ing steamed shrimp and clam strips and Dec. 10 when spaghetti will be offered.

Oct. 22-24: Beach Maze

Part of O.C.Toberfest, on North Division Street & Boardwalk in Ocean City. Ex-perience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Free. Drive-in Movie Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Inlet.

Oct. 23: Beer Festival

Octobertfest Shore Craft Beer Festival

at Sunset Park, 12:30-4:30 p.m. A celebration of great, local beer with delicious food from food trucks, live music. Admission charge.

Oct. 23: Garage Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding

its community sale (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24) from 7:30 a.m.-noon in the driveways of its residents. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 23: BBQ Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out BBQ Half Chicken with coleslaw dinner or pint of BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw dinner for just $12 each. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Oct. 20 to 619-922-9950.

Oct. 23: Fall Bazaar

Delicious homemade chicken salad, soups, oyster sandwiches and baked goods are on the menu for the Mostly Drive-Thru Fall Bazaar of Allen Asbury United Methodist Church in Allen from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Allen Community Hall (26575 Collins Wharf Road, Allen). Pre-orders for chicken salad and soup are now being taken on Facebook (Asbury-Allen Umc) or by calling 410-546-2043. Please pre-order by Friday, Oct. 15 and give a preferred pickup time so we can have your order ready. Only a limited a-mount of soup and chicken salad will be available for purchase without pre-or-der. Oyster sandwiches will be sold at the drive-thru window and do not have

to be pre-ordered. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the church’s outreach to the Christian Shelter and HALO (Hope and Life Outreach) in Salisbury. 410-546-2043.

Oct. 24: Blessing Of Animals

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church is located at Coastal Highway and 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome. You may also bring a photo of a depart-ed pet, or a stuffed animal that means a lot to you. Call 410-723-1973 for further information.

Oct. 24: OCFD Open House

The Ocean City Fire Department will host an open house at fire headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Avenue, featuring a variety of activities for residents of all ages. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in the jun-ior firefighter challenge to get an idea of what it is like to be a firefighter and use a fire hose to extinguish a fire. Additionally, the department will have give-a-ways, light refreshments, and new heavy rescue on display.

Oct. 26-28: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons, will present a comprehensive Safe Boating course at the Ocean Pines Library. This course will be given on three nights including a review and exam on the last night. The course will run from 6-9 p.m. each night. The course is free, there is a $20 charge for the course book if you wish to have one for reference or you may borrow a book with a $20 deposit which will be refunded if you return it unmarked on the last class night. Please arrive 15 minutes early the first night for registration. Class instruction will be conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Oct. 27: Marine Corps Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the Fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in the Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment and support the mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or email webser-geant@firststatemarines.org.

Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 23: Coat & Toy Drives

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City announces its annu-

al coat and toy drives. Collections are

in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Unwrapped toy donations will be delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. and coats will

be taken to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Boots, shoes, thermal ware, sweatshirts, sweaters, jeans, gloves, scarves and blankets are also accepted.

Oct. 29: Trunk Or Treat

American Legion Post #123 will host the free event, 6-8 p.m. Children will receive a hot dog, chips and bottle of water. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Event sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders.

Oct. 30: Fall Bazaar

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Swann Keys Clubhouse located on Activities Way

in Swann Keys development. Crafters, food, homemade baked goods, 50/50 drawing, giveaways, Crime Stoppers demonstration and more.

Oct. 30: Chicken BBQ

Benefiting the Stephen Decatur High School wrestling team, the drive-thru event at the old Harley lot will feature chicken, coleslaw, chips, roll and soda for $10 from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Oct. 30: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaley-ville United Methodist Church located

at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child, 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Nov. 2-4: Basic Boating

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offer-ing the Maryland Basic Boating Safe-

ty Course, virtually. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more

information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks,

Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.

Nov. 6: Artisan, Craft Fair

The entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club with all custom-made items displayed by vendors. Proceeds from sales and activities benefit the Ocean Pines community. Nancy Burkett, 302-233-0761.

Nov. 6: Auxiliary Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out Chick-en and Dumpling Dinner for just $12 per dinner. Green beans and Sweet Pota-

to sides. Extra pint of dumplings, $7. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Nov. 3 to 619-922-9950.

Nov. 6: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 13: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold its 43rd annual event 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring vintage and new jewelry, baked delights, gift shopping, a silent auction and carryout lunch. Thrift shop will be open as well. Proceeds support local missions.

Nov. 19: Bazaar, Marketplace

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church downtown Salisbury starts its Holiday Bazaar and Marketplace as part of Third Friday, 5-8 p.m. continuing Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) All are welcome to visit the church’s parish hall or may bid online for selected items, beginning Nov. 1, at www.biddingowl.com. Check https://-stpeterschurch.net/holiday-bazaar/ as e-vent nears.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be prepar-

ing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up online at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.