The Delaware State Society Daughters of the American Colonists Met

by
The Delaware State Society Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) met on Oct. 12 at Harpoon Hanna’s Restaurant in Fenwick. A check for $1,000 was presented by DAC to Winnie Lewis, president of Friends of the Fenwick Lighthouse. Members, pictured from left, are Irene Phillips, Lynne Hastings, DAC State Regent Lynne Murray, Harriet Ritter, Winnie Lewis, Linda Oberkofler, Connie Duke, Ginger Apyar, Carol Halsey, Retta Mills, Sue Mallory, Darlene Stevens and Ginger Moore.