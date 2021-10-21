Open Houses Of The Week – October 22, 2021

by

open house signWEST OCEAN CITY

10413 Exeter Road

Cape Isle of Wight

Sat 12-3

Waterfront

Atlantic General Hospitals 28th Annual Penguin Swim

4BR/4.5BA Home

Private Boat Dock

Billy Barr

Keller Williams

240-367-6122

LEWES

New Community

Welches Pond

Cedar Grove Road

By Appointment

Single Family Homes

Ponds, Parks, Pool

Josh Hay

Schell Brothers

302-841-5705