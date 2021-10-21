OCEAN PINES – Association officials continue to seek the community’s participation in a strategic planning survey.

During an Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors meeting last Saturday, Director Colette Horn presented the community with an update on the Ocean Pines property owner survey.

“The goals were not lofty goals, so we certainly don’t want to just rest on our morals,” she said. “We’re still hoping to get as many people to complete that survey as possible.”

The Ocean Pines Strategic Planning Advisory Committee has been charged by the board to gather information necessary for them to make recommendations regarding the development of a strategic plan for OPA. To that end, committee members last month released a survey to gather community input on top priorities for the coming years.

Committee Co-Chairman Bernie McGorry said last month the goal for the survey is to capture a broad range of demographic and interest groups, including both young families and retirees, and full-time homeowners and seasonal residents.

The committee’s target is at least 1,000 respondents, with at least 500 part-time residents and 500 full-time residents taking part. The survey has 15 questions and takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

“The goal was to make the survey easy to find and simple to take part in,” McGorry said in a statement. “And the data we collect, we hope, will help align Board members and management on priorities for the next three-to-five years, and give homeowners a say on that.”

In her update last week, Horn said the association has received 1,352 completed surveys as of last Sunday. She added that 495 of those surveys were completed by part-time residents.

“We’d like to see more 30- to 40-year-olds, and 40- to 50-year-old homeowners, complete the survey,” she said. “But otherwise we are in good shape with respect to our goals.”

For more information, or to complete the survey, visit www.oceanpines.org.

Those who wish to fill out a paper copy of the survey can do so by emailing info@oceanpines.org, or calling the administration office at 410-641-7717. Paper copies will also be available at the administration building and Public Works/CPI office, and at the visitor’s center at The Parke.

Individual survey responses are confidential, and the overall results will be shared at a future town hall meeting and on the Ocean Pines website.