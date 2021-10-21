BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team won last weekend to run their win streak to six games, but then tied Salisbury School on Monday at 2-2.

The Mallards had been on a roll since their only loss of the season to Cape Henlopen back on September 24, winning six straight to improve to 9-1 on the season. Last Friday, Worcester beat Delmarva Christian, 2-0, at home on Senior Day. Dylan McGovern scored on a penalty kick in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the Mallards got a goal from Anderssen Taylor on an assist from Pearson Schul to secure the 2-0 win. On Monday, however, the Mallards tied Salisbury School, 2-2, on the road, ending the winning streak. Worcester trailed 1-0 at the half, but scored two second-half goals. Salisbury School added a second-half goal and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.