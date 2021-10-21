Mallards And Dragons Deadlocked In 2-2 Tie

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team won last weekend to run their win streak to six games, but then tied Salisbury School on Monday at 2-2.

The Mallards had been on a roll since their only loss of the season to Cape Henlopen back on September 24, winning six straight to improve to 9-1 on the season. Last Friday, Worcester beat Delmarva Christian, 2-0, at home on Senior Day. Dylan McGovern scored on a penalty kick in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the Mallards got a goal from Anderssen Taylor on an assist from Pearson Schul to secure the 2-0 win. On Monday, however, the Mallards tied Salisbury School, 2-2, on the road, ending the winning streak. Worcester trailed 1-0 at the half, but scored two second-half goals. Salisbury School added a second-half goal and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.