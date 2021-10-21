Pictured, front row from left, are Joy Stokes (AGH Event Coordinator), Sally Dowling (AGH Co-interim President/CEO), Steven Sweigert (Fall Golf Classic Committee Co-Chair), Lester Dennis, Michael James (The Carousel Group President), Lisa Cook, Kam LaBrunda (AGH Development Analyst) and Toni Keiser (AGH VP Public Relations); and, back, Caroline Phillips (AGH Development Officer), Steve Green (AGH Foundation Board Chair), Max Hutsell, Bill Harrington, Cate Nellans and Kim Justice (AGH Co-interim President and CEO). Committee members not present included Daniel Bunting (Co-Chair), Sonia Baker, Sarah DelliGatti, Tara Downes, Hank Fisher, Sam Glaeser, Sara Hambury, Al “Hondo” Handy, Ryan Kirby, Mary Lynn Knerr, Matthew Kraueter, Jennifer Kraueter, Gary Miller, Claire Reynolds, Nicole Selby and Terry Wright. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2021 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Fall Golf Classic last month at the Ocean City Golf Club. Despite scattered rainstorms, this year’s tournament was a great success, attracting 208 golfers on 52 teams. Volunteers, Atlantic General staff and participants shared a fantastic day full of great food, fresh orange crushes, golf and prizes.

On Oct. 13, Atlantic General leadership and staff, Fall Golf Classic committee members and Michael James from the Carousel Group, the 22-consecutive-year Legacy Sponsor, all came together to commemorate the success of the event. With the help of the many sponsors, golfers and volunteers, the event raised $112,500 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. Proceeds from the tournament enable the not-for-profit healthcare organization to advance the health of the residents and visitors of the community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

Winning teams in the tournament were first place, Lou Taylor, Buzz Taylor, Dan Parker and Penny Parker; second place, USI Insurance Services, Jim Brannon, Steve Niewinski, Mark Scott and Bryan Shepherd; and third place, i.g. Burton team of Charlie Burton, Bob Earle, Mike Larking and Danny Michaels.

The Golden Ball Challenge was won by the Atlantic Orthopaedics team of Tom Beck, Munna Garg, Dan Pascucci and Phil Spinuzza.

The Women’s Longest Drive honors went to Penny Parker and Poppy Granite.

Bragging rights for Men’s Longest Drive went to Lou Taylor and Brendan Murphy.

Capturing prizes for the Men’s Closest to the Pin were Taylor Ballard and Richard Silberstein.

Earning the top three places in the Putting Contest were Matt Zaleski, Doug Taylor and Brandon Mallon.

For the Floating Green Contest, awards were presented to Bob Yocubik, Bryan Shepherd, Tom Bradshaw, Les Dennis, Dan Pascucci, Joe Sise and Rick Holland.