A ribbon cutting ceremony and welcoming event was organized by the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce last week to celebrate the new RE/MAX Advantage Realty office on 115th Street bayside. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Golf Tourney Raises $11K

The association raised well over $11,000 for the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation, which is a fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and is accessible to members of Coastal to support their chosen local organizations.

A total of 84 players participated in the tournament, and the following prizes were awarded by Coastal: First Flight & Overall Winner: Erik Brubaker, Marcie Thiele, Hunter White and Bill Brown; Second Flight: Robert Skudrna, Mar Stirone, Jerry Zentz, and Kirk Slicer; Third Flight: Eugene Jubber, Lloyd Martin, Stephan Van Wijk, and Rich Currance; Closest to the Pin: John Kilian; Women’s Longest Drive: Marcie Thiele; and Men’s Longest Drive: Erik Brubaker.

Prior to and during the tournament, Coastal sold tickets for a chance drawing on a “Love Where You Live” gift basket, which included several gift cards to local attractions and restaurants as well as a three-night stay in an Ocean City condo. Mair Zaleski was the big winner.

“Congratulations to our winners and thank you to our players, sponsors, and volunteers,” said Coastal President Joni Williamson. “The Coastal REALTORS® Foundation has already awarded over $39,600 in grant funding to 37 different local charities and this event means we can continue supporting these important organizations in our community.”

Hospital Hires Search Firm

BERLIN – As the next step in the process to identify a new president and chief executive officer, Atlantic General Hospital’s CEO Search Committee has retained the national executive search firm WittKieffer.

WittKieffer will launch their national recruitment efforts in November. The firm’s senior partner, Rachel Polhemus, will work with the search committee through the New Year to identify four to six semi-finalist candidates for interviews, with the goal of selecting the new president and CEO by spring.

Polhemus has vast experience as an executive recruiter, including more than 17 years of experience at WittKieffer, combined with management consulting experience for leading healthcare and Fortune 500 firms.

Based in Bethesda, Polhemus recruits for key senior leadership roles in healthcare and the not-for-profit sector, with particular expertise in identifying CEOs and C-suite executives in the areas of strategy, operations, nursing, and marketing.

While the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees will ultimately appoint the organization’s next chief executive officer, the CEO Search Committee will play a significant role in shaping the candidate criteria and in the review and assessment of applicants.

“We look forward to having a well-planned, thorough process that will ultimately help identify an outstanding CEO for Atlantic General Hospital,” said Charlotte Cathell, chair of the CEO Search Committee.

The target start date for the new hospital leader is May 2022 at the latest.

Asthma Grant Received

SALISBURY — TidalHealth, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Chesapeake Housing Mission, has been awarded a $125,000 grant from the Rural Maryland Council for its EXHALE Asthma Control program. The grant is being used to identify, educate on and address asthma triggers or trigger-promoting conditions in Lower Shore homes that negatively affect breathing.

The program is administered by a TidalHealth community health worker who will conduct a comprehensive home and health assessment to determine what is needed to create a healthy, safe, energy-efficient home. Households are being referred to the EXHALE team by local health or social service providers or other community partners.

The goal is to not only address the high rate of uncontrolled asthma and other obstructive lung diseases on the Lower Eastern Shore, but also to correct those contributing factors like lack of proper healthcare and a primary care provider, and substandard housing. The program includes home upgrades and repairs by Habitat and Chesapeake Housing Mission, when needed.

“The link between poor housing conditions, poverty and health on the Lower Shore is shown by the high rates of children with asthma and adults with asthma, COPD, or lung cancer. Asthma is the most common chronic lung disease in children and is one of the largest racial and ethnic health disparities for Emergency Department (ED) visits,” said Kathryn Fiddler, Vice President of Population Health at TidalHealth.

“Asthma is the cause of more ED visits than other chronic diseases, even hypertension and diabetes, is responsible for more than $81 million in hospital charges for children, and for an additional 2.3 missed days of school per child.”

Funding Award Announced

SALISBURY – The Administration for Community Living’s (ACL) Office of Network Advancement has announced awards for the 2021 No Wrong Door Community Infrastructure Grants: Scaling Network Lead Entities funding opportunity.

MAC, Inc., Your Area Agency on Aging, was among the recipients, receiving $291,233. A total of nearly $3.5 million was awarded to 12 organizations nationwide. MAC will serve as an NLE in linking clinical and community-based services to improve the lives of Marylanders.

The grant will work to strengthen pathways for referrals to screen and track older adults and individuals with disabilities for risk of food insecurity, social isolation, and/or benefit from referral to evidence-based self-management and falls programs; encourage physicians and hospitals with patients who could benefit from these services to connect with community providers; collaborate with service providers to track changes in health status and healthcare cost reduction; and work to increase data sharing of outcomes across clinical and nonclinical systems