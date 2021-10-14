WPS Hosts Fire Prevention Assembly

Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) hosted the Berlin Fire Company for a Fire Prevention Assembly this month to explain the importance in knowing fire safety measures. The Lower School attended the assembly, where Berlin Fire Company spokesperson Jimmy Corron highlighted this year’s theme of Fire Prevention Week, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”  Pictured, from left, are Liam McAllister, Jack Jarvis, John Parker, Brock Hidell, Emerson Bofinger, Elliott Mason, Sparky the Fire Dog, Hannah Coyle and Kaylin Zervakos. Submitted Photos