Upper School students at Worcester Preparatory School celebrated spirit week by dressing accordingly to each day of the week’s theme leading up to Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 9. Class Colors Day was Monday, Oct. 4. Seniors pictured, below far left, front from left, are Hannah Brasure, Lily Baeurle, Sumira Sehgal and Ava Nally; and, back, Grace Baeurle, Anna McDonald, Anna Marie Buas, Ashlyn Roselle and Miranda Beebe.

Below, far right, freshmen pictured were Nazli Vnal, Jayden Scopp, Danielle Carr, Avery Roselle, Lilly Doran, Maxine Ruggerio, Emma Zajdel and Bella Marinelli. Below, second from left, sophomores Sara Freih. Evelyn Westman, Esi Mehilli, Elaina Elrick and Caitlin Williams are pictured. Below, second from right are seniors Natalie Brushmiller, Sophie Haines and Anna Carpenter.