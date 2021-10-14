Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Friday, Oct. 15: Frankie Moran

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 15: TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 15:

Colossal Fossil Sauce

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Josh Pryor,

Kevin Poole Duo

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Chris Diller Duo,

Monkee Paw

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Lennon LaRicci

Sundays & Wednesdays:

DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 15: Lost & Found

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Brian Bishop

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 15: Dust N Bones

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Deviation By Design

Sunday, Oct. 17: Karoake W/Jeremy

Cork bar

Saturday, Oct. 16: Going Coastal

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 15:

Sons Of Pirates,

Mallow Hill,

DJ RobCee

Saturday, Oct. 16:

The Loop, DJ Groove

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 15: DJ BK

Saturday, Oct. 16: DJ Love

Sunday, Oct. 17: DJ BK

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:

On The Edge

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Saturday, Oct. 30:

DJ BK

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Oct. 15:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Dunehounds

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Beats By Styler

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Saturday, Oct. 16: DJ Adam Dutch

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:

SLAMM

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 15:

Late Last Night Duo, Turning The Tide,

Gypsy Wisdom, DJ Tuff, DJ Bobby O

Saturday, Oct. 16:

DJ Cruz, Full Circle,

The Freddie Long Band,

My Hero Zero, DJ Bobby O

Thursday, Oct. 21: Full Circle Duo