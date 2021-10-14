Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Oct. 15: Frankie Moran
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 15: TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 15:
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Josh Pryor,
Kevin Poole Duo
Sunday, Oct. 17:
Chris Diller Duo,
Monkee Paw
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
Lennon LaRicci
Sundays & Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 15: Lost & Found
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Brian Bishop
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 15: Dust N Bones
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Deviation By Design
Sunday, Oct. 17: Karoake W/Jeremy
Cork bar
Saturday, Oct. 16: Going Coastal
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 15:
Sons Of Pirates,
Mallow Hill,
DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct. 16:
The Loop, DJ Groove
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 15: DJ BK
Saturday, Oct. 16: DJ Love
Sunday, Oct. 17: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Thursday, Oct. 21:
DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:
On The Edge
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 30:
DJ BK
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 15:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Oct. 16:
Dunehounds
Sunday, Oct. 17:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Saturday, Oct. 16: DJ Adam Dutch
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 15 & 16:
SLAMM
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 15:
Late Last Night Duo, Turning The Tide,
Gypsy Wisdom, DJ Tuff, DJ Bobby O
Saturday, Oct. 16:
DJ Cruz, Full Circle,
The Freddie Long Band,
My Hero Zero, DJ Bobby O
Thursday, Oct. 21: Full Circle Duo