Things I Like – October 15, 2021

by

That newborn parent look

Reminiscing at a funeral

Playoff baseball games

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

The view looking south from the Inlet

Sports teams wearing pink in October

When change turns out to be good

A heavy overnight rain

New shoes that feel old

When people sent baby announcements in the mail

Tom Petty

A big pot of chili on a Sunday

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.