Seahawks Edge North Caroline, Improve To 4-2

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team edged North Caroline, 29-22, last Friday to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Decatur scored 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth. North Caroline battled back in the fourth with 15 points, while Decatur added another score to close out the 29-22 win.

Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire went 13-17 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Zimere Handy carried 14 times for 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Handy also caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Coleman caught four passes for 50 yards, while Luke Mergott caught four passes for 25 yards.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.