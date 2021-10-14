BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team edged North Caroline, 29-22, last Friday to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Decatur scored 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth. North Caroline battled back in the fourth with 15 points, while Decatur added another score to close out the 29-22 win.

Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire went 13-17 for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Zimere Handy carried 14 times for 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Handy also caught four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Coleman caught four passes for 50 yards, while Luke Mergott caught four passes for 25 yards.