SNOW HILL – As part of the 2022 Worcester County Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan (LPPRP) updating process, Worcester County Recreation and Parks and Environmental Programs professionals will host two public listening sessions on Nov. 3 and 10.

The LPPRP serves as guide for conservation and park planning and program improvements. The listening sessions will be opportunities for Worcester County citizens to ask questions, share ideas, and provide input on opportunities and priorities for conservation, parks, and recreation in the next five years. Maps depicting land preservation and parks, the result of a needs assessment survey and the existing six-year capital budget for park improvement projects, will be briefly shared.

All ages are welcome to attend and participate in the sessions. The sessions will take place at the following outdoor locations (indoor locations will be available in the event of inclement weather):

Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. at the John Walter Smith Park pavilion at 6030 Public Landing Road in Snow Hill (or at the adjacent recreation center if inclement weather).

Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. on the Berlin Branch Library porch at 13 Harrison Avenue in Berlin (or in the library meeting room if inclement weather).

Under state law this plan must be updated every five years for the county to remain eligible for state Program Open Space funds. For more information please contact Katherine Munson at kmunson@co.worcester.md.us or 410-632-1220.