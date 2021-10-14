176-Unit Townhouse Community Proposed For Berlin Off Route 50 BERLIN – Town officials want to know what the public thinks about a townhouse development proposed in the area of routes 818 and 50. A developer met with the Berlin Planning Commission this week to talk about plans for a 176-unit townhouse community at the northwest intersection of Route 818 and Route 50 westbound. Commission… Read More »

Governor Proposes Early Planning Funds For Route 90 Widening OCEAN CITY -- Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the State Highway Administration (SHA) briefing to resort officials this week on pending projects was the Route 90 dualization is now firmly in the planning pipeline. On Tuesday, SHA officials briefed the Mayor and Council on a variety of projects in various stages of planning or completion… Read More »

Investigation Underway After Body Found Near South Point BERLIN – Police are investigating after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the Sinepuxent Bay Sunday. Maryland State Police confirmed this week that an investigation was underway after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the water near South Point. According to police the deceased has been identified as Parmanjot… Read More »