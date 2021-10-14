OCEAN CITY – A weekend of free Halloween family fun is set for the 10th Annual O.C.Toberfest, Oct. 22-24.

Everyone is welcome to come experience all the thrills of the giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better than ever, beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, creepy clowns, zombies and more will add to the excitement.

Another event that will take place as part of the O.C.Toberfest events will be the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade on Saturday, Oct. 23rd at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Dress up your pets and parade the boards or sit back, relax and cheer for your favorite. Lots of prizes and surprises will be awarded. While the event is free to participate, donations of pet supplies and monetary donations will be collected for the Worcester County Humane Society.

Following the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, bring your furry friends to Trimper’s Rides for more pet-friendly opportunities and vendors. Bark in the Park takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23 beginning at 3 p.m.

Residents and visitors who are crazy about decorating for Halloween are invited to dress their Jeeps or other vehicles in costume and ride down the Boardwalk during the annual Drive in Disguise parade on Saturday, Oct. 23 hosted by the Ocean City Jeep Club. The parade leaves 26th Street at 3 p.m. and goes south towards the Inlet. Participating cars will then park for trunk or treating. For more information on the Drive in Disguise Parade visit www.ococean.com

When the sun sets, the big LED screen comes to life on Oct. 23 for an old fashion drive-in movie experience featuring “Casper.” The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Audio will be local through speakers and available via FM transmission for your vehicle radio. Guests must still pay for parking in the Inlet parking lot using the on-site kiosks.

The fun continues on Sunday, Oct. 24 with The Great Pumpkin Race at 1 p.m. on the Boardwalk near North Division Street. Build your own pumpkin race car to bring and compete in the wacky and zany side-by-side downhill race. Plus, there will be lots of room to watch these exciting races and crashes. Prizes will be awarded in each division as well for creativity. If you’re ready to start building your ghastly but spirited race car, download the complete event rules from www.SpecialEventPro.com.

While you’re waiting for the pumpkin races to start, make sure to check out the Big Toys on the Boardwalk where you can see, touch and climb in exotic cars, race boats, bulldozers and more. The Big Toys will be parked from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the amusement pier and Inlet parking lot.

All O.C.Toberfest events are free thanks to the generous sponsorship by the Ocean City Mayor and City Council along with the Department of Tourism, Recreation and Parks Department, Special Events Department, Special Event Productions, Inc., and TEAM Productions.