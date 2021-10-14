Mallards Sweep Three, Improve To 8-1

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team swept three games this week to run their win streak to five games.

Last Friday, the Mallards came from behind to beat Delmar on Homecoming, 5-3. Delmar led, 3-2, at the half with Worcester goals coming from Dylan McGovern and Anderssen Taylor. In the second half, Worcester got goals from Ben McGovern, Dylan McGovern and Richins to pull ahead for the 5-3 win. On Monday, Worcester beat Delmarva Christian, 3-1. Pearson Schul scored a first half goal, while Michael Wehberg and Logan Ginnavon added second half goals.

