WEST OCEAN CITY – The Worcester County Recreation and Parks Department invites the community to the return of Harbor Day at the Docks along Sunset Avenue on the West Ocean City commercial harbor on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This family-friendly, maritime heritage festival, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, is free of charge to all visitors.

Harbor Day at the Docks is a festival celebrating the rich maritime history, culture and heritage as well as the sport and commercial fishing industries. Highlights of the day will include local fishermen displays, storytelling, nautical artisans, educational exhibits, fresh seafood, fun kids’ activities, and the blessing of the fleet.

Live music will be performed all day by Trinidad & Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra, Permilla Project, Still Surfin’ and Jolly Tars.