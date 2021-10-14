Foremans Receive “Kiwanian Of The Year” Award

The most prestigious award given each year by the outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City is the Kiwanian of the Year award. President Steve Cohen, at right, presented the award to Candy Foreman and Roy Foreman, spouse co-chairs of the club’s “Dawg Team.” The couple chaired the team that provided food for the “The Wall That Heals” volunteers, all the summer weekly Concerts In The Park, the 4th of July Celebration, the Pine’eers Craft Fair, the Kiwanis Car Show, the Summer Flea Market, the Big Trucks Day and three upcoming fall events.