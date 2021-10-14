BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team won last week at Queenstown to claim the Bayside Conference title. Evan Oglesby and Kole Kohut led the way with rounds of 78, while Jacob Bauer shot an 88 and Abby Wesche finished with a 94.
