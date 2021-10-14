Commissioners Proclaim Oct. 3-9 As Worcester County Fire Prevention Week; October As Fire Prevention Month

The Worcester County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Oct. 3-9, as Worcester County Fire Prevention Week and October as Fire Prevention Month. Those pictured include, first row, Senior Deputy Fire Marshal Rob Korb, Jr., Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon, and Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Owens; second and third row, Commissioners Diana Purnell, Ted Elder, Bud Church, Jim Bunting, Chip Bertino, Joe Mitrecic and, top, Josh Nordstrom.