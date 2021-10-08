ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone from your past could arrive with welcome news concerning your future. Meanwhile, avoid taking sides in a workplace confrontation until you have more facts to go on.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A decision about a relationship could have longer-lasting consequences than you might imagine, so be sure of your facts before you act. A trusted friend can help.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A strained relationship could be restored with more personal contact between the two of you. Letting others act as your go-between only adds to the ongoing estrangement.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Fresh facts could mean taking a new path toward a goal you’ve been hoping to reach. However, be sure all your questions are answered before you undertake to shift directions.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good week for all you fine Felines to turn your attention to some important considerations, such as your health, your job situation and the status of important relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Avoid making a quick decision about a matter that needs more study. Keep your mind open for possibilities, even if they don’t seem plausible — at least not yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might welcome the emphasis on openness in relationships that mark this period. But it’s a good idea to avoid sharing personal secrets with people you hardly know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): There are still some questions that need to be asked and answered before you can feel confident enough to make a potentially life-changing decision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Some lingering effects from a now largely resolved workplace confrontation could make things difficult for you. Act on this before it becomes serious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You feel you’re finally in control of your own life after months of making compromises and concessions you never felt comfortable with. Congratulations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): No sooner do you decide to pass on one job offer than another suddenly turns up. This one might not have everything you’re looking for, but it’s worth checking out.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Congratulations. With Jupiter’s strong influence dominating this week, don’t be surprised to get some good news about a troubling financial matter.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are usually kind and loving. But you can be highly critical of those who don’t measure up to your high standards.

