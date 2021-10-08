Things I Like – October 8, 2021

The Facebook whistleblower’s story

Easy Ravens wins

Remembering Joy Snyder’s quick wit

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Stopping on Assateague for horses crossing the road

The ride to a little getaway

The ride home from a little getaway

A wrap over a bun

Movies that keep my kids attention

Driving in silence

When a hearty salad fills me up

A surprisingly clean public restroom

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.