24th Annual Fall Cruisin Underway OCEAN CITY – The holiday weekend brings with it the 24th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show. The four-day automotive event began Thursday and remains one of the eastern region’s most attended fall car shows with hot rods, classics, customs and more. Headquarter for the event will once again be the Inlet parking lot with… Read More »

HDC Frowns On Tindley Mural Plans, Approves Alley, Sidewalk Art Efforts BERLIN – Plans for a mural honoring the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley are going back to the drawing board following input from a local board. Members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) voiced concerns this week with a mural of Tindley, the gospel music icon born in Berlin, planned for the Parker building… Read More »

Officials Pledge To Continue Vigilance For Future Pop-Up Weekends OCEAN CITY -- With last month’s pop-up car rally in the rear-view mirror, resort officials and citizens had an opportunity to weigh in on the event with all agreeing it was tamer than recent years. Two weekends ago, the Town of Ocean City, its police department and its allied agencies and the community were bracing… Read More »