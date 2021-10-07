BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 3-1 win over Salisbury School last Friday. The Mallards opened the season with three straight wins, all by shutout, before taking their first loss of the season last Wednesday, 3-2, to Salisbury Christian. Last Friday, the Worcester girls rebounded with a 3-1 win over Salisbury School. The Mallards led, 3-1, at the half and the rest of the game went scoreless for both teams. The Mallards face Saints Peter and Paul at home on Friday.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.