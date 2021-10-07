BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 3-1 win over Salisbury School last Friday. The Mallards opened the season with three straight wins, all by shutout, before taking their first loss of the season last Wednesday, 3-2, to Salisbury Christian. Last Friday, the Worcester girls rebounded with a 3-1 win over Salisbury School. The Mallards led, 3-1, at the half and the rest of the game went scoreless for both teams. The Mallards face Saints Peter and Paul at home on Friday.