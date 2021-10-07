Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Friday, Oct. 8: Lime Green Duo

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 8: TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 8: 33 RPM

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama,

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Sunday, Oct. 10: Time Police,

Lauren Glick Band

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

The Dunehounds

Thursday, Oct. 14:

Lime Green Band

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 9: One Night Stand

Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 8: Blind Wind

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Kevin Poole

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 8: Dunehounds

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Fuzzbox Piranha

Sunday, Oct. 10: Karoake W/Jeremy

Cork bar

Saturday, Oct. 9: Chris Brunn

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 8: HFS Band, DJ RobCee

Saturday, Oct. 9: Diamond Alley,

DJ Hook, Screaming Monkeys

Monday, Oct. 11: Tranzfusion,

DJ Hector

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Bryan Clark

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 8: DJ BK

Saturday, Oct. 9: DJ Love

Monday, Oct. 11: DJ BK

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 8: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Dunehounds, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 8 & 9:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Kaleidoscope

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Oct. 8:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Dust N Bones

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Beats By Styler

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Saturday, Oct. 9:

DJ Adam Dutch

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 8 & 9:

John Frase Project

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 8:

John McNutt Band, Triple Rail Turn,

Gypsy Wisdom, DJ Tuff

Saturday, Oct. 9:

DJ Cruz, Triple Rail Turn,

Late Last Night,

DJ Bobby O, The Event Horizon

Thursday, Oct. 14:

Opposite Directions