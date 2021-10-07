Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Oct. 8: Lime Green Duo
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 8: TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 8: 33 RPM
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama,
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Sunday, Oct. 10: Time Police,
Lauren Glick Band
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
The Dunehounds
Thursday, Oct. 14:
Lime Green Band
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 9: One Night Stand
Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 8: Blind Wind
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Kevin Poole
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 8: Dunehounds
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Sunday, Oct. 10: Karoake W/Jeremy
Cork bar
Saturday, Oct. 9: Chris Brunn
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 8: HFS Band, DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct. 9: Diamond Alley,
DJ Hook, Screaming Monkeys
Monday, Oct. 11: Tranzfusion,
DJ Hector
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Bryan Clark
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 8: DJ BK
Saturday, Oct. 9: DJ Love
Monday, Oct. 11: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 8: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Dunehounds, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 10:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 8 & 9:
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Kaleidoscope
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 8:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Oct. 9:
Dust N Bones
Sunday, Oct. 10:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Saturday, Oct. 9:
DJ Adam Dutch
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 8 & 9:
John Frase Project
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 8:
John McNutt Band, Triple Rail Turn,
Gypsy Wisdom, DJ Tuff
Saturday, Oct. 9:
DJ Cruz, Triple Rail Turn,
Late Last Night,
DJ Bobby O, The Event Horizon
Thursday, Oct. 14:
Opposite Directions