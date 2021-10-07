WEST OCEAN CITY – The operators of a local eatery say new menu items and seasonal specials are coming to its West Ocean City location.

Starting in October, Coastal Smokehouse – a Matt Ortt Companies restaurant – will unveil its new fall and winter menu, as well as a lineup of off-season specials and events.

“We definitely want to bring this back to the neighborhood bar and restaurant,” said Stuart Diepold, co-owner and executive chef. “It’s a place you can take the whole family.”

Last year, construction began on a months-long project to convert the former Hooters restaurant on Route 50 into a contemporary smokehouse, complete with an open-air patio, a new bar and a renovated dining area. And in February of 2021, Coastal Smokehouse opened its doors to the public.

“I think things have been great,” said Director of Operations Lewis Sherman. “I think we’ve definitely met or exceeded our expectations through the honeymoon period and through the summer months. Now we’re re-excited to see the next round of people come through that might not go out during the summer.”

Diepold said the restaurant’s goal entering the fall and winter months is to attract locals. In addition to new menu items – including braised pork cheek, crispy fried oysters and sticky bits (fried brussels sprouts, pork belly and pecans in a bourbon glaze) – Coastal Smokehouse is also planning new food and drink specials and a daily lunch menu.

“There will be six sandwiches on that menu, in addition to the regular menu, served 12-4,” he said.

Operators say new menu items and specials will be introduced on or around Oct. 11. Additionally, Coastal Smokehouse offers NFL Sunday Ticket and will begin offering trivia events on Oct. 12.

“We really want to drive the fact that this is your neighborhood hangout,” Diepold said. “Come here and bring your families. We have deals for everyone.”

In addition to traditional menu items, operators say Coastal Smokehouse offers a full kids menu, an extensive selection of drinks and signature cocktails, and some “off-the-wall” creations like cactus jack cornbread with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and salted hibiscus butter.

“We have that unique mix,” Sherman said, “a great choice of barbeque items, a great selection of steaks, and some unique dinner plates.”

Sherman noted that Coastal Smokehouse also offers catering, both in-house and to-go, for holiday parties. He said those interested can contact him at 410-390-5998.

“We’re ready to cater to the locals,” Diepold added.

Coastal Smokehouse will open daily at noon during the fall and winter months. For more information, visit coastalsmokehouse.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

While Matt Ortt Companies manages four restaurants in and around the resort area, Coastal Smokehouse is one of two eateries owned and operated by the company’s managing partners. Coastal Salt, a coastal cuisine restaurant, opened in the spring of 2020.