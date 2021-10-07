Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Oct 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host a crab cake carryout only dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for one sandwich with green beans, baked potato and coleslaw; $20 for two crab cake sandwiches with the sides; and $8 for just a crab cake sandwich. Baked goods available.

Oct. 9: Festa Piccola

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge in Ocean City is well-known for its annual St. Joseph’s Festival in the spring, where traditional home-made Italian foods were sold for 10 consecutive years, until the pandemic hit. The festival, held to raise money for lodge charities and high school scholarships, had to be canceled. Not willing to concede to the pandemic, the Lodge has planned Festa Piccola, offering many traditional foods and bakery items that lodge members have cooked and sold at the St. Joseph’s Festival, but for carry out only. Festa Piccola will open its doors at the St. Andrews Parish Hall at 14401 Sinepuxent Avenue, at 11 a.m. and serve hot foods until 6 p.m. The carry-out menu will have ravioli and meat balls, Italian subs, hearty minestrone soup. New items will be home-made meatballs to be puchased separately and homemade tomato sauce. Admission is free. The only cost is the food purchased.

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Oct. 9: Fall Festival

Showell Elementary will host its annual PTA sponsored Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family friendly event is open to the public. Children’s wristbands will be sold at the door for $20 and include unlimited access to all activities, hayrides, games, touch a truck, petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course, pirate ship bounce house, dunk tank, Scholastic book fair and much more. There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle, as well. There will be many carnival games, a moon bounce, balloon animals, candy, and prizes. Open to the public. Come casual or dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the festivities.

Oct. 9: Fish Fry/Chicken

Calvary United Methodist Church at 8607 Ironshire Station Road in Berlin will hold a fish fry/fried chicken dinner to go beginning at 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Dinner includes two sides and a roll for $8.

Oct. 9: Anglers Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. The speaker will be Ron Fisher, dock master of the Ocean Pines marinas and local columnist. He will be presenting flounder and tautog fishing. All welcome.

Oct. 16: Moondance At Rackliffe

Join the Rackliffe House for an evening of live music, dancing, sips and bites, 7-10 p.m. Live music by Everett Spells, libations from local breweries and distilleries and savories and sweets from local caterers. $75 per person, must be 21 years old. Casual elegant attire includes three drinks with options to buy additional tickets. Limited available, reserve early at rackliffehouse.org or call 410-641-4179.

Oct. 16: Pink Party Benefit

The 6th Annual Hope Palmer Pink Party at Sunset Grille from 2-6 p.m. featuring $1.98 beer, crushes, drinks and wine. Cost is $25 cover charge, which will be donated directly to the Atlantic General Hospital’s Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. Checks will be presented in the name of Rena Bishop.

Oct. 16: Car/Bike Show

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (rain date, Oct. 23), the 15th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road, Whaleyville. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show”. There will be vendors, a silent auction, gospel music, and food for purchase, including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and baked goods. 410-641-0059.

Oct. 16: Harbor Day At The Docks

Event from 10 a.0m.-5 p.m. at the Commercial Fishing Harbor in West OC. A free maritime heritage festival featuring seafood cooking demonstrations, crab picking contests, fish cleaning demonstrations, local fisherman displays, nautical artisans, educational exhibits, entertainment, food and fun kids’ activities. HarborDayOC.com.

Oct. 16: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Avenue (parking lot behind church), from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 16: Soup Showdown

The Costen House Museum in Pocomoke City is holding a “Soup Showdown” Fundraiser at Glad Tidings Church, 1519 Market St., Pocomoke. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can vote for favorite soup. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets costenhousemuseum.com or at the door. To contribute soup or sponsor, Rita Ullman, 443-783-5285.

Oct. 17: Puppy Penguin Swim

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. Local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the ad-

ults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food. Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift, with a complimentary drink for their adults. Learn more and register at www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.

Oct: 17: Church Open House

From 2 – 4, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin is celebrating Fr. Michael Moyer’s 22 years of ministry with an open house, saying farewell as he prepares to move to St. Alban’s Anglican Episcopal Church in Tokyo, Japan. The open house also celebrates the church renovations and the restoration of the stained glass windows which are registered with the Library of Congress. There will be a string quartet and light refreshments.

Oct. 17: Semper Bike Ride

The second annual Semper Fi Bike Ride will begin in the Inlet parking Lot, and riders can register as late as 11 a.m. Avid riders will be able to do a 40-mile ride and/or a 63-mile ride from the Ocean City Inlet to the Indian River Inlet and beyond to Gordons Pond and back. For more information email websergeant@firststatemarines.org or call Bob at 410-353-0033.

Oct. 20: Fall Meeting

The Ocean Pines Boat Club Annual Fall General Meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Speaker is Lyndsey Odachowski on the subject of “Medical Cannabis in Maryland.” The public is invited.

Oct. 22: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

Hosted by American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. Public is welcome. Cost is $9.

Oct. 22-24: Beach Maze

Part of O.C.Toberfest, on North Division Street & Boardwalk in Ocean City. Experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Free. Drive-in Movie Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Inlet.

Oct. 23: Beer Festival

Octobertfest Shore Craft Beer Festival at Sunset Park, 12:30-4:30 p.m. A celebration of great, local beer with delicious food from food trucks, live music. Admission charge.

Oct. 23: Garage Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24) from 7:30 a.m.-noon in the driveways of its residents. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. 410-208-4994.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.

Nov. 6: Artisan, Craft Fair

The entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club with all custom-made items displayed by vendors. Proceeds from sales and activities benefit the Ocean Pines community. Nancy Burkett, 302-233-0761.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up on line at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.