Take “Em Captain & Crew Still Catching Big Tuna

by
Take “Em Captain & Crew Still Catching Big Tuna

The tuna bite remained red hot last weekend with big yellowfins and big-eyes stacked up on the docks like cordwood. The crew on the Take ‘Em with Captain Skip Daisy and mate Dakota Bittner caught three big-eyes each estimated at around 200 pounds in a single day. Pictured above, one of the big-eyes is gaffed and brought aboard.

Photo by J.P. Cathell Photography

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.