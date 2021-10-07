Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire delivers a pass during the Seahawks’ 42-21 over Parkside last weekend. Snelsire threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in the game. Photo courtesy Vince Risser

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team rolled past Bayside South rival Parkside, 42-21, last Saturday to end a two-game skid and improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Seahawks got their season off to a fast start with two wins in their first two games before falling to Kent Island and Wicomico. Last Saturday, Decatur quickly put those two defeats behind them with a 42-21 win over conference rival Parkside in a rare Saturday afternoon game on the road.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire led the explosive Seahawk offense, going 22-31 in passing for 301 yards and five touchdowns.

Zimere Handy caught eight passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Mergott caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Marqui Henry and Kresen Muir each caught touchdown passes. On the ground, Decatur was led by Caden Shockley, who carried the ball 10 times for 54 yards. R.J. Brittingham carried five times for 31 yards, while Snelsire rushed six times for 39 yards.

With the win, Decatur improved to 3-2 on the season. Next up is a road game against Bayside North powerhouse North Caroline on Friday.