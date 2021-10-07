The winner of last year’s “best decorated” bike is pictured on the Boardwalk. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The second annual Semper Fi Bike Ride is scheduled for Ocean City on Sunday, Oct. 17. Staging for the ride will start at 8 a.m. in south end of the Ocean City Inlet parking lot, and riders can register as late as 11 a.m.

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is inviting the whole community to come out in support of this non-profit fund-raising event. Bring a bike or rent a bike from Bike World of any type. Bring a family member and friends for this great team building event. Riders are invited to decorate their bikes in a fun way with Halloween near.

There will be prizes for the oldest and youngest bike rider and best decorated bike. This is not a race, it’s a fun family friendly ride. The ride will start at the south end of the Boardwalk to the north end of the Boardwalk and back. This fundraiser is a patriotic ride to benefit the Semper Fi & America’s Fund that benefits combat wounded and critically ill veterans and their families. Riders of all levels are invited to join.

This year’s ride has been expanded to embrace the serious cyclists in the area. Avid riders will be able to do a 40-mile ride and/or a 63-mile ride from the Ocean City Inlet to the Indian River Inlet and beyond to Gordons Pond and back. Along the route, there will be a hydration station with support staff for the riders. Riders meeting the challenge will enjoy the pristine and amazing views along the bike ride. This is also a ride, not a race, do it at your own pace. If you are an avid or casual cyclist, to register and for more route information for this new component go to BikeReg.com and click on Semper Fi Bike ride.

“This event is in its second year and we’re excited for everyone to participate and enjoy riding Ocean City’s iconic Boardwalk and back,” said Bob Broderick, one of the event organizers. “This event promotes physical fitness, along with Ocean City being a bike friendly community. Before and after the ride we’ll have DJ’s, live music, games and good times for all.”

Electric bike riders are welcome to participate, and there will be a specific route for them. To register and for more information on the Boardwalk Ride go to www.firststatemarines.com. Riders that sign up for this event online or on site will receive two tickets for our $3,000 electric bike giveaway.

“We want you to come out and ride with us and give back to our combat wounded and critically ill veterans and their families of all branches. Your registration/donation for this event is tax deductible,” Broderick said.