Public Invited To Add Message To ‘I Am’ Wall

by
Kathy Gibson of Ocean Pines adds her personal message to the “I Am” wall at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside. The wall is a part of the “I Am: Embracing Identity through Art” exhibit during October. Members of the public are invited to come to the arts center and add their own message to the wall to create an ongoing community art installation project. Admission is free.