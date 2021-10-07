Pine’eer Craft Club Hold Annual Artisan & Craft Fair

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club. This annual Artisan and Craft Fair is always highly anticipated as all items displayed by vendors are individually custom-made. The variety and quality of handcrafted treasures is always what draws a crowd to the Pine’eer Craft Club’s Annual Winter Wonderland. Pictured are Winter Wonderland Artisan and Craft Fair Co-Chairs Barbara Herzog and Nancy Burkett.