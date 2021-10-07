HDC Frowns On Tindley Mural Plans, Approves Alley, Sidewalk Art Efforts BERLIN – Plans for a mural honoring the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley are going back to the drawing board following input from a local board. Members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) voiced concerns this week with a mural of Tindley, the gospel music icon born in Berlin, planned for the Parker building… Read More »

Officials Pledge To Continue Vigilance For Future Pop-Up Weekends OCEAN CITY -- With last month's pop-up car rally in the rear-view mirror, resort officials and citizens had an opportunity to weigh in on the event with all agreeing it was tamer than recent years. Two weekends ago, the Town of Ocean City, its police department and its allied agencies and the community were bracing…

Wind Farm Developer Announces $20M West OC Facility WEST OCEAN CITY -- One of the offshore wind energy project developers announced on Wednesday it was developing a major operations and maintenance facility along the harbor in West Ocean City. Ørsted, whose Skipjack 1 project is making its way through the federal approval process, is planning to build Maryland's first emissions-free offshore wind operations…