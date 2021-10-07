Ocean City Elks Lodge Hold Initiation Ceremonies

A team effort is involved in holding initiation ceremonies for the Ocean City Elks Lodge. Among the team members are Cindy Ensey and Linda Douglas, who make sure all qualify and are worthy of becoming an Elk. Above, Bonnie Batchellor and Peggy Grothe represented the Ladies Auxiliary at the luncheon.